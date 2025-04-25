Liberty Park Middle School theater kids to put on 'The Stinky Cheese Man'

× Expand Illustration by Lane Smith from "The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales"

Liberty Park Middle School on Friday, May 9, is presenting “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” a comedic play by John Glore based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith.

The show gives a humorous spin to classic fairy tales and features ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies and plenty of stinky cheese.

The performance is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:50 p.m. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 205-402-5450.