Liberty Park Middle School theater kids to put on 'The Stinky Cheese Man'

by

Liberty Park Middle School on Friday, May 9, is presenting “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” a comedic play by John Glore based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith.

The show gives a humorous spin to classic fairy tales and features ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies and plenty of stinky cheese.

The performance is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:50 p.m. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 205-402-5450.