Liberty Park Middle School choir to sing at chamber luncheon Tuesday

× Expand Photo from Liberty Park Middle School Facebook page The Liberty Park MIddle School choir sings during a Veterans Day program on Nov. 8, 2024, in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The December luncheon for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will have a holiday ring to it this Tuesday.

The choir from Liberty Middle Park Middle School is scheduled to give a holiday concert during the luncheon, which is set for noon Tuesday at the Vestavia Country Club. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m.

Reservations cost $25, and late reservations cost $30. To register, visit vestaviahills.org.