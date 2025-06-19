Liberty Park home listed on the market for $5.5 million

1 of 25
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
This house at 7105 Valderamma Circle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, was listed for sale at $5.499,000.
There aren’t many houses on the market in the Birmingham area for $5.5 million, but one is available now on a 6-acre golf course lot in Vestavia Hills.
The 12,143-square-foot house is in the Old Overton Estates section of Liberty Park and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with a butler’s pantry, study, wine cellar, indoor lap pool, spa, workout area, flex area with a pool table and wet bar, and a backyard gazebo and fountain, according to the description on the Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service’s website — liveinalabama.com.
The property was listed at $5,999,000 in August of last year, and the price came down to $5,499,000 in November. The annual property taxes on the property were listed at $27,392 in 2022. The listing agents are Joy Dill and Julia Aho with ARC Realty.
For more details on the property and more photos, go to liveinalabama.com.