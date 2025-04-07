Liberty Park businesses offer adult Easter egg hunt

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills

Certain businesses in Liberty Park are participating in an adult Easter egg hunt this week.

On Thursday and Friday, April 10-11, select Liberty Park businesses are hiding eggs inside their locations that are filled with candy, coupons or prizes. Patrons who find the eggs can use the coupons or claim the prizes at the businesses.

Participating businesses include Harris Doyle Homes, South Mountain Dental Care, HaMi Boutique, On Tap Sports Café, Community Bank, ARC Realty, Planet Smoothie, EW Motion Therapy, Birmingham Martial Arts, Anytime Fitness, SouthPoint Bank, LEON La Taberna, Chevron, Liberty Cleaners and Starbucks.

There is a limit of one egg per customer per business.