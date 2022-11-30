Legacy League’s Christmas Home Tour returns to neighboring cities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sharon Smith. Nutcrackers and other Christmas decor are seen at a 2018 home displayed during Samford University’s Legacy League Home Tour.

Bundle up, grab a friend and tour five beautifully festive homes during the Samford Legacy League’s 12th annual Christmas Home Tour.

This year’s event, which will take place on Dec. 8, will feature two homes in Mountain Brook and three in Vestavia Hills, each of which will showcase a personal take on holiday decor.

As the Legacy League’s largest annual fundraiser, the event supports the organization in providing scholarships to students with “significant financial need and challenging circumstances,” said managing director Sharon Smith. Presenting sponsor ARC Realty will return for another year, and as many as 1,000 guests and volunteers are expected to take part in the preparations and presentation.

“The style of the architecture and the decor varies by home, but all are gracious, welcoming, lovely homes,” Smith said.

Spanning nearly-new builds and renovated historic homes, highlights will include everything from city views to a dedicated chapel. “I think there is something for everybody,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter what your personal taste is — I think you will walk through and find lovely things to look at in all of them.” The homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the tour also includes Samford President Beck A. Taylor’s home, where guests will be treated to light refreshments, live music and a selection of pop-up shoppes. Guests choose their starting time and first home during the registration process.

This year’s featured homes are:

Kathryn and Doug Eckert, 2900 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook

Wansley and Ryan Griffin, 2133 Southwood Road, Vestavia Hills

Bridget and Andrew Patterson, 309 Sunset Drive, Vestavia Hills

Jenny and Scott Sobera, 2824 Canoe Brook Circle, Mountain Brook

Julie and Beck Taylor, 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills

Tickets are $35 per person through Nov. 30 and will be on sale for $40 through Dec. 6. Advance purchase is required. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.