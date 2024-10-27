Land in Cahaba Heights up for rezoning for 3 new houses

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This .81-acre piece of property at 4244 White Oak Drive is proposed to be rezoned from an agricultural district to an R-9 planned residential district for three homes.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider rezoning property in Cahaba Heights from an agricultural district to a planned residential district for the purpose of constructing three houses.

The .81-acre property is at 4244 White Oak Drive at the road’s intersection with Pipeline Road, near The Summit shopping center. The property is owned by Jon Hinds and the Sweet Home Group.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This .81-acre piece of property at 4244 White Oak Drive is proposed to be rezoned from an agricultural district to an R-9 planned residential district for three new homes.

The Vestavia Hills City Council meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall. See the full agenda here.