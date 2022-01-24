Kindergarten enrollment begins Feb. 1

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kindergarten enrollment for the 2022-23 school year in the Vestavia Hills City Schools begins Feb.1.

Kindergarten enrollment for the 2022-23 school year in Vestavia Hills City Schools begins Feb. 1 and should be similar to last year’s process, public relations director Whit McGhee said.

Parents of new students, including all kindergarten students and anyone transferring into the district, can go online to vestavia.k12.al.us to begin enrollment. Registration follows enrollment and takes place for all students, both new and returning.

For enrollment, parents can click “new student enrollment” under “Quick Links” on the district’s home page and follow the instructions listed there.

Parents will need to verify their child’s eligibility to attend kindergarten. Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 2, 2022, to attend kindergarten, and proof of age must be provided.

In addition to providing proof of age, parents must provide the following documents:

Alabama Certificate of Immunization, a current and valid lease, warranty deed, settlement statement, mortgage statement or current property tax notice, a current power bill showing the resident’s address and one other item that ties the child to that residence. Those other items may include: proof of residency from the county voter registrar, current vehicle registration showing the address, one other bill mailed to you at your residential address or a canceled check in the resident’s name for the current month showing the residential property address.

If legal custody of a child is split between two parents, parents must attach a certified copy of the court order identifying each parent's respective award of physical custody.

On the same page for new student enrollment, the school system has a tool allowing parents to type in their address and find the elementary school to which their child is zoned.

Parents can also call the Vestavia Hills Board of Education at 205-402-5100 with any questions, McGhee said.