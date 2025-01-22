Keysus 5K and 1-mile run/walk coming in Cahaba Heights Feb. 1

The Cahaba Heights Run Group and Keysus software company invite runners and walkers to the Keysus 5K race and 1-mile run/walk through Cahaba Heights on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The 5K and 1-mile race start and end at the Keysys office, where there will be activities for kids such as inflatables and local vendors. Participants will receive a long-sleeve race T-shirt. The race starts at 8 a.m.

All ages are welcome, including runners with strollers and pets. Awards for the top three male and female overall runners and age group winners.

The cost is $25. To register, go to keysys.io/5k. For more information, call 205-421-1700.