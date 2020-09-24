Kessler drops condominiums from Rocky Ridge Road project; Old Rocky Ridge development tabled

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rezoning - Rocky Ridge Rezoning of 2 1/2 acres of land between 2466 and 2468 Rocky Ridge Road in Jefferson County on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

After a few months of negotiations and public meetings, developer Charles Kessler dropped his plan to build condominium units at 2468 and 2466 Rocky Ridge Road, choosing to build 20 garden homes instead using the current zoning.

The decision was made at the Sept. 24 Jefferson County Commission meeting.

Three-fourths of the property is zoned R-G, for garden homes, with the rest zoned E-2 estate zoning. Originally, Kessler planned to build two 25-unit condominium units, but after that was met with opposition by residents, Kessler amended the request to build just one 25-unit building and 10 garden homes.

With nearby residents still not satisfied, citing concerns over traffic, the development’s aesthetics within the neighborhood and drainage issues, Kessler amended the request again and said he would build 20 garden homes instead.

“Hopefully this will find favor with everybody,” Kessler said. “I think we can make it work.”

Old Rocky Ridge Road

The proposed rezoning of property at 2921 and 2933 Old Rocky Ridge Road was held over to the Oct. 22 Commission meeting after much spirited discussion from both the developer and nearby residents.

The 7.5-acre property is owned by David Cooper and is being developed by Byrom Building Corporation, which has proposed building 26 homes, down from the original request of 38 homes.

Marty Byrom with the company said they are building more than a half mile of sidewalks, adding covered parking for all but three homes, and are building a retention pond.

Byrom said a traffic study was done and showed minimal impact, with no need for adding turn lanes.

Steve Monk, a nearby resident, said the developers have misled residents. He said residents thought the developers had agreed to a memorandum of understanding with a group of residents, agreeing to install fencing around a buffer area and build another, 50-foot buffer, on the northern end of the property. However, on the afternoon of Sept. 23, Monk said they learned the developers would not do that.

Monk also said the proposal is “incompatible” with surrounding zoning, none of which is R-G. The developers are seeking R-G zoning from A-1 agriculture.

Charlie Beavers, Byrom’s attorney, said they never agreed to the MOU, but they would be willing to install fencing. However, he said the northern buffer is not needed and there is already enough of a buffer.

Other residents expressed concern over traffic and drainage and said that the development is not in the best interest of the area.

“We the people that you all represent do not want this,” said Chuck Langer.

The Commission carried the issue over to the Oct. 22 meeting in order to provide more time for the developer and the residents to come to an agreement. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.