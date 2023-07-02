Kearley takes lead in public services

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lori Beth Kearley, the new public services director, in the Vestavia Hills Public Works warehouse.

Lori Beth Kearley, formerly the assistant city engineer, recently became the new director of public services for the city of Vestavia Hills.

Kearley replaces Brian Davis, who took a job as the leader of the city of Tuscaloosa’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“I knew it was something I wanted to do and take on,” Kearley said.

In her previous role, Kearley oversaw engineering-related permitting, storm drainage, sidewalks, inspections and more to ensure that all new developments complied with current city codes and regulations.

In this new role, she will oversee not only all of engineering, but all of public works, including its many employees. That work includes garbage pick-up, sanitation, right of way maintenance, road maintenance, making sure sidewalks remain clear and more.

Kearley said she learned a lot from Davis, who was with the city for more than 20 years. Davis is “such a people person,” she said.

“His customer-service mindset is something I hope to continue,” Kearley said.

“He expressed that parks and recreation is his passion, and we are excited for him to have this opportunity. He is a talented leader and we wish him well in Tuscaloosa,” Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley previously said of Davis.

After spending the first roughly 10 years of her career in the private sector, Kearley heard about an opening in Vestavia Hills and joined the city in 2014, wanting to switch to the public sector.

“I am a people person,” Kearley said.

Vestavia Hills is “such a great community,” Kearley said, and she was drawn to that and the growth going on in the city.

As she steps into the new role, Kearley said there is a “lot of momentum in public works.” The team includes great people, and she said she looks forward to continuing to lead and grow that team.

Kearley said she wants to be proactive in the community, working to make Vestavia an even better place. While the city consistently receives high ratings from its residents, there is always room to make it better, and the public services department touches nearly every household, Kearley said.

“Everybody in the city has garbage that they want picked up,” Kearley said. “Everyone wants infrastructure to be maintained well.”

Kearley began her role May 8, after being approved by the Vestavia Hills City Council.

“I just want to let you all know I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” Kearley said at the meeting. “I love working for the city of Vestavia Hills and I’m so excited for what the future holds.”