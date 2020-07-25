JY Massage has massage license revoked

× Expand Photo of JY Massage taken by Yelp user.

On Thursday, July 23, the Vestavia Hills Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at JY Massage, located near the former campus of Pizitz Middle School off U.S. 31, said VHPD Captain Shane Ware.

No information regarding the nature of the search warrant was given, and the investigation is ongoing, Ware said. However, after the warrant, the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy revoked the business’ massage license, Ware said.

No arrests were made during the incident. No one answered the phone number listed for the business, and a voice mail box was not set up on July 25.

The Voice will have more information on this case if and when it becomes available.