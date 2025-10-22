Junior League to host Coffee and Connections for area chambers

× Expand Adobe stock photo

The Junior League of Birmingham is bringing together five chambers of commerce for a networking event called Coffee and Conversations on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The chambers involved include the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Birmingham Business Alliance, Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the coffee and an opportunity to have conversations and forge relationships with new people, the free event will include a fall spread of savory bites.

The event will be 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Junior League office at 2212 20th Ave. S. in Birmingham. For more information, call 205-879-9861.