Junior League of Birmingham to hold last admissions information session

× Expand Photo from Junior League of Birmingham Facebook page Junior League of Birmingham members volunteer at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens in September 2025.

The Junior League of Birmingham, which has members throughout the metro area, plans to host its last admissions information session for prospective members for this admissions cycle on Sunday, Jan. 25.

The information session will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Junior League headquarters at 2212 20th Ave. S. in Birmingham.

Prospective members will have the opportunity to learn more about the group’s mission, meet leaders and ask questions. Attending an admissions session is a requirement of joining the Junior League, and the deadline to apply for the provisional class of 2026 is Jan. 31.

Since 1922, the Junior League of Birmingham has worked to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. Members have contributed more than 55,000 volunteer hours and funded millions of dollars in community-driven projects.

“The Junior League of Birmingham is where service becomes leadership, training becomes empowerment, and volunteering becomes lasting change – cultivating confident women, enduring friendships and a stronger community,” Junior League President-elect Shanika Gibson said in a news release. “By becoming a member, the change is everlasting, and the difference in our community is priceless.”

The Junior League invites women ages 23 or older to apply. To register for the admissions session, visit jlbonline.com/join or call 205-879-9861.