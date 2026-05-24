Junior League of Birmingham member receives international leadership award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham

Jennifer Ludwick, a member of the Junior League of Birmingham, recently received international recognition after being named the recipient of The Rising Star Award by The Association of Junior Leagues International.

The award was presented during the organization’s annual awards banquet in Indianapolis and recognizes newer Junior League members who demonstrate leadership and service aligned with the organization’s mission and values.

Ludwick recently completed her first active year with the Junior League of Birmingham while serving as chair of the organization’s Anti-Human Trafficking Committee. League leaders said she played a major role in strengthening the committee’s educational efforts and improving member understanding of human trafficking issues and prevention.

She is currently pursuing dual master’s degrees in Public Administration and Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she is expected to graduate in December 2026.

Professionally, Ludwick works as a Program Officer for the Mike and Gillian Goodrich Foundation, where her work focuses on expanding equitable access to philanthropic resources for underserved communities, particularly in Alabama’s Black Belt region.

The Junior League of Birmingham said Ludwick’s leadership, academic achievement and community service exemplify the organization’s mission of developing women leaders who create positive community impact.