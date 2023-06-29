Juggler, other performers coming to library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Richardson. Tom Foolery will make an appearance at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest this month.

There’s some Tom Foolery coming to the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest this month.

Juggler Tom Foolery will have a performance on July 5 at 10:30 a.m. in the community room and at 3:30 p.m. at the gym at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park. The performances are for those ages 3 and up.

Sean Driscoll will bring his “Story Ship” to the library on July 13 at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the community room, a show that includes interactive segments, music, magic, comedy and more.

Another performer, ventriloquist Gene Cordova, will bring his band of “Merry-Makers” to have fun and entertain children on July 20 at 10:30 a.m. in the community room and at 3:30 p.m. at the VHELP gym.

Also in the children’s department, Sir Crazy Pants will perform on July 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the community room, where he will rock out to his “jamming music” during a concert.

In addition to art groups, open gaming and more in the teen department, there will be a zombie scavenger hunt at 5:30 p.m. in the community room on July 25. Teens will have to bring their wits with them as they “race other contestants and search for the survival items hidden around the library.” Pizza will be served.

For adults, the read and feed book group will meet at 6 p.m. in the community room on July 13 to discuss Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead.”

The library wants to thank its sponsors that helped make summer reading possible. The sponsors include: Jim & Eva Robertson, Jefferson County Commission, Robertson Banking Company, United Community (formerly Progress Bank), Shannon Waltchack — Realtor, John Henley — State Farm Agent, Blair Moss — Ray & Poynor Properties, Norris Orthodontics, Pigtails & Crewcuts — Vestavia and Troup's Pizza.