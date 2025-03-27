Judging starts Friday for most beautiful spring yards in Vestavia Hills for 2025

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Beautification Board Facebook page This yard was deemed one of the most beautiful yards in the city of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, in the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board's 2024 spring yard contest.

The Vestavia Hills Beautification Board on Friday, March 28, begins its annual spring search for the most beautiful yards in the city.

Members of the Beautification Board will be touring the city to identify the best-looking yards until Sunday, April 6.

Awards are to be given out at the conclusion of the judging period.