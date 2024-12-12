‘Jiujitsu Grandma’ proves age is just a number

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand Elaine Beiersdoerfer, otherwise known as Jiujitsu Grandma, in her class at Gracie Barra in Pelham on Nov. 7, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Elaine Wrynn, otherwise known as Jiujitsu Grandma, in her class at Gracie Barra in Pelham on Nov. 7, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Elaine Wrynn, otherwise known as Jiujitsu Grandma, in her class at Gracie Barra in Pelham on Nov. 7, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

“Do you take old people?” Elaine Beiersdoerfer asked the coaching staff of Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu in Pelham.

Little did Beiersdoerfer know that seven years later, she would be called “Jiujitsu Grandma” by an Instagram following of over 48,000 followers. The 76-year-old business owner and Vestavia Hills community member holds her purple belt in Brazilian jiujitsu.

Beiersdoerfer sought martial arts to excite her and keep her mobile as she grew older.

“I was never a girly girl,” she said. “I remember fighting boys on the playground.”

When Beiersdoerfer started, she was the only girl in the judo class. After she moved up to jiujitsu, she often worked with younger men her size.

“Everything is still very hard,” she said. “But they’re going to have a fight on their hands.”

Head coach Kaliffa Oliveira watched Beiersdoerfer’s technique in amazement. In 2019, he approached her with the opportunity to compete in the World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Las Vegas.

The master’s division consisted of women ages 61 and up. While a 10-year age gap may not appear disadvantageous to a younger person, Beiersdoerfer said the competition demanded more of her body and required her to execute good technique. After many 5-minute rounds, she emerged with a silver medal.

Beiersdoerfer uses her Instagram following to encourage people of all ages to participate in physical activities to keep themselves happy and healthy. She has also appeared on several international podcasts to share her story.

Beiersdoerfer believes that if she “had the guts to try,” everyone else can take the first step.

“Not too old and not too late!” Beiersdoerfer says in her slogan.

To join Beiersdoerfer in her journey, sign up with Gracie Barra and coach Oliveira. The gym offers classes to as young as three years old. People of all ages can learn jiujitsu, kickboxing, judo, muay Thai and self-defense.