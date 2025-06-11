Jefferson County Department of Health conducting health equity survey

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Jeff Co Dept of Health Jefferson County Department of Health on 6th Avenue South in downtown Birmingham on Friday, March 20, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

The Jefferson County Department of Health is conducting a community health equity survey to help communities improve conditions that impact health.

Residents of Jefferson County are being asked questions related to community health, community services and quality of life in Jefferson County, especially among people whom health officials say have long been denied an equal chance at health.

“The Jefferson County Department of Health will use the information collected in the survey to make sure programs to improve health are meeting the needs of all people in Jefferson County and supporting people who experience unfair barriers to health,” the health department said in a statement at the beginning of the online survey.

The survey is only resident of Jefferson County who are at least 18 years old. Information collected in the survey will be kept confidential and used only in combination with information collected from others participating in the survey. No personal identifying information will be collected, officials said.

The survey is available to take here and should remain online through the end of July, a spokeswoman said.

Anyone with questions about the survey can contact Syra Health at fredb@syrahealth.com. The research was approved by the Jefferson County Department of Health executive management team to make sure it meets regulatory and ethical standards, the department said. To communicate with someone from the executive management team, email Vincent.nathan@jcdh.org.