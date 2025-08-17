Jacob Pugh vies for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jacob Pugh Jacob Pugh is running for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3.

Jacob Pugh was approached about running for a spot on the Vestavia Hills City Council five years ago, but while he has a heart for public service, the timing just wasn’t right for him, he said.

He was in a new job, so he decided against it. This year, “everything just kind of came together, and it felt like it was the right time,” the 48-year-old Pugh said.

Pugh is one of three candidates seeking to fill the City Council Place 3 seat being given up by Paul Head. The other candidates are Brian DeMarco and Michael Vercher.

Pugh has lived in Vestavia Hills for 13 years and been involved in numerous aspects of community life. He joined the Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club and fell in love with service and volunteering, he said. He was a member of the Leadership Vestavia Hills Class of 2017 and has been a volunteer coach for soccer, lacrosse and basketball, as well as volunteering through his church and children’s schools.

He also has a heart for public safety. He spent three years as a police officer in Florence and three years as a police officer in Hoover, and he served as director of the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation. He currently is chairman of the Alabama Security Regulatory Board, which oversees regulation of security agencies and security guards across the state.

Pugh said that over the years, he has learned that real leadership means listening, helping and building better systems, and that’s what he wants to do in Vestavia Hills.

The city’s biggest challenge is the lack of a clear, strategic plan to address the many issues facing the city, such as stormwater flooding, limited accessible sidewalks, infrastructure sustainability and school development, Pugh said.

“With thoughtful planning and open communication, we can effectively tackle these concerns and deliver lasting improvements that benefit our entire community,” he said. “It’s time for a more coordinated approach.

“Everybody wants everything in Vestavia Hills,” Pugh said. “The people in Liberty Park really want a library and police station. Everybody wants sidewalks in front of their house. We’ve got to be able to pay for all that stuff.”

Pugh said he’s a fiscal conservative and prefers to have as little debt as possible, so in order to have all those things that people want, the city must have economic growth to bring in more revenue without raising taxes.

“While I’m generally cautious about debt, strategic planning can fund improvements through limited borrowing and smart use of reserves,” he said. “We must stay fiscally responsible while ensuring our city continues to grow and meet the needs of all residents without overburdening taxpayers. … We pay enough in taxes, and we certainly don’t need anymore.”

Pugh said he initially supported the property tax increase for Vestavia Hills schools two years ago because his wife taught in the school system and they had two children in the schools, but after hearing other views, he began to question it.

“I’ve seen signs of unnecessary overhead, inflated salaries and positions not directly supporting students or teachers,” he said. “The school board must ask tougher questions, demand clear data on spending and staffing, hold the administration accountable and be more transparent to reflect the whole community’s concerns.”

The city is seeing a lot of growth in Liberty Park but faces infrastructure and accessibility challenges there, Pugh said. The city needs balanced development, including retail and commercial spaces to serve residents, he said.

“While apartments may offer some value, I generally don’t support them,” Pugh said. “Our schools seem equipped for now, but we must closely monitor enrollment to ensure we maintain strong education and city services as growth continues.”

Regarding stormwater flooding in the city, Pugh said he knows the frustration that flooding causes for people’s homes, businesses and daily life. These issues stem from gaps in past planning and enforcement, he said.

“While it’s a complex challenge involving many stakeholders, the city must take the lead,” Pugh said. “Progress will take time, and property owners also share responsibility — my own garage floods due to slope and driveway design. Real solutions require collaboration, and I’m committed to advocating for both city action and personal accountability.”

Pugh said one of the things that he believes sets him apart from the other candidates for Place 3 is the variety of roles he has played in his lifetime.

His first career was in public service. “I know what’s it’s like to work for a municipality — a city,” he said. “I know what it’s like to be a government employee.”

He also has worked in corporate America for publicly traded companies and private equity groups, and he currently is a small business owner.

He bought the Klassy Klean house cleaning business based in Alabaster about four years ago, and he started DRYmedic Restoration Services — which handles fire, water and storm damage — in Homewood in March 2024, he said.

He understands the challenges that small businesses face, he said.

“My vision for Vestavia Hills is fiscal responsibility paired with an economic engine supporting a long-term strategic plan,” Pugh said. “Decisions made in the next four years will shape the next 20, so thoughtful planning is vital. I want our city to be a family destination — renowned for excellent schools, vibrant shopping, a strong community and high quality of life.

Learn more about Pugh at electjacobpugh.com or Jacob Pugh for Vestavia Hills City Council on Facebook.

Read more about Pugh’s opponents — Brian DeMarco and Michael Vercher.