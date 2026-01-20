Jackson Thornton acquires Vestavia Hills CPA firm

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Jackson Thornton office at 729 Chestnut St., Suite 100, in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Jackson Thornton, a Montgomery-based certified public accounting and consulting firm, recently acquired the Jackson, Howard & Whatley CPA firm in Vestavia Hills.

The acquisition will offer JHW’s clients an expanded depth of services, a statement from Jackson Thornton said. JHW was founded in 1978 by Mike Jackson, Judy Howard and Tim Whatley and serves clients throughout the Birmingham area from an office in Vestavia Hills at 729 Chestnut St., Suite 100.

Jackson Thornton was founded in 1919, has consistently appeared on Accounting Today’s ”Beyond the Top 100” list, was named a Top 200 Firm by Inside Public Accounting and named one of USA Today’s 2025 Best Tax & Accounting Firms. The firm ranked fifth on Business Alabama’s 2025 Top Rank listing of Alabama’s largest accounting firms and was named a “Best Company to Work For” by Business Alabama in 2023.

Jackson Thornton now has six offices with more than 200 professionals and associates. Others are in Montgomery, Auburn, Dothan, Prattville and Wetumpka. In addition to accounting services, the firm offers wealth management, strategic planning, outsourced CFO and business consulting services, technology consulting, and specialized industry services.

For more information, go to jacksonthornton.com or call 205-822-2352.