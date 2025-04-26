ITAC Solutions, Moore's Marinade win top awards at 2025 Wing Ding competition

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson John Miller of the Moore's Marinade team serves food at the 2025 Wing Ding wing cooking competition at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ben Echols mans the grill for the Marathon Electrical Contractors team at the 2025 Wing Ding wing cooking competition at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Pool Hall Special performs at the 2025 Wing Ding wing cooking competition at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kate Ishani poses for a photo at the 2025 Wing Ding wing cooking competition at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 5 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People listen to live music and kids play on an inflatable slide at the 2025 Wing Ding wing cooking Sixteen teams competed to see who could cook the best tasting wings at the 2025 Wing Ding competition put on by Leadership Vestavia Hills on Saturday, and the official judges chose teams from ITAC Solutions and Moore’s Marinade as the best of the day.

ITAC Solutions won first place in the fried wings category, while Moore’s Marinade took first place in the grilled wings category.

Second place in the fried wings category went to Hoar Construction, while Method Mortgage placed third. In the grilled wings category, CDFL Architects and Engineers came in second, and the Cahaba Benefits Group placed third.

But it was the team from Method Mortgage that walked away with the People’s Choice award this year. The Cahaba Benefits Group came in second in the People’s Choice category, and ITAC Solutions placed third.

The best team spirit award went to M.J. Harris Construction Services.

Pool Hall Special was the headliner band for the three-hour event, but three teen bands — Close Proximity, Havoc and Mad Day Out — also entertained the crowd.

The Wing Ding event was held outside Vestavia Hills City Hall, with team tents set up along the driveway that wraps around the side of the building. An official crowd count was not yet available, but Carter Slappey, the chairman for the event, estimated the crowd was at least 3,000 people.

He was pleased with the turnout and felt most people had a good time.