In-person programming continues to expand at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest continues to add more in-person events, welcoming patrons back inside after about a year of virtual-only events.

ADULTS

This month, in the adult department, the “Craft Lab” returns on Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the community room. The monthly craft program will have its first project of the year, a paint pour technique that creates “stunning” patterns on canvas. All materials are provided along with snacks and prizes. The event is free, but registration is required and can be done by calling Terri Leslie at 205-978-4678 or emailing her at terri.leslie@vestaviahillslibrary.org.

Also in the adult department, guests can learn to belly dance with Bethany on Aug. 2, 16 and 30 in the community room. The class is suitable for all shapes, sizes and fitness levels, and guests are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Registration is required and can be done by calling or emailing Leslie.

Adults can also enjoy a “Read and Feed” book group, where guests are discussing “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune. Snacks are provided, and event will be Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. in the library’s historical room. Contact Leslie for more information.

TEENS

In the teen department, guests can learn how to make their locker the envy of their friends during an Aug. 11 event at 4 p.m. in the library’s treehouse. Teens will design new magnetic organization tools and decorations for their locker and partake of snacks.

On Aug. 17, also in the teen department treehouse, guests can learn to make papercraft figurines from cardstock at 4 p.m.

CHILDREN

There are no children’s events during August,. Regular children’s programming is set to resume Sept. 1. For more events, visit vestavialibrary.org.