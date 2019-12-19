Ice Breaker Lacrosse tournament returns to Sicard Hollow complex

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Ammons. vestavia icebreaker lacrosse Players will take part in the Rebel Yell IcebreakerHigh School Lacrosse Tournament at Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills on Jan. 25. × 2 of 2 Expand Rebel Yell Icebreaker High School Lacrosse Tournament. Prev Next

The Rebel Yell Icebreaker high school lacrosse tournament will once again return to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in January, offering teams a chance to get to know each other and play some friendly games before getting into the regular season.

The tournament will be Jan. 25 at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Liberty Park and will include high school girls and boys teams, both junior varsity and varsity. The tournament will begin at 8 a.m., and the last games will be at 3 p.m.

Lawrence Bear, president of the Vestavia Lacrosse Organization, said he expects teams from all over the state to compete, as they have in recent years. The tournament is a good opportunity to shake the rust off and prepare for the regular season, he said.

Randy Nace, who coaches the high school boys team, said it allows coaches to see where they are in terms of talent and players going into the regular season. The tournament also gives kids a benchmark, allowing them to see where they are in the preseason so they can judge how they progress by the end of the season a few months from now, he said.

“It’s great,” Nace said. “It’s not as serious as the regular season.”

The tournament also allows coaches and players from different teams to interact, he said.