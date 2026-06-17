I Love America Night returns to Wald Park with fireworks, live music and family fun

× Expand Image courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills

Thousands of residents are expected to gather at Wald Park on June 25 for the return of I Love America Night, one of Vestavia Hills' largest annual community celebrations.

The free event will run from 6-9 p.m. and feature sponsor booths, children's activities, live entertainment and the popular Super Show Fireworks show to close the evening.

Families are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities, though concessions will be available for those who prefer to purchase dinner, snacks or treats on-site. The event's family-friendly atmosphere has helped it grow into a community tradition that now attracts more than 6,000 attendees each year.

Free shuttle service will be available from River Bank & Trust, the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, Vestavia Hills City Hall and Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Organizers encourage visitors to use the park-and-ride locations to ease traffic and parking congestion around Wald Park.

In addition to the fireworks display, attendees can expect children's activities, sponsor exhibits and opportunities to connect with neighbors while enjoying a summer evening outdoors.

Organizers note that pets are not permitted at the event. The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center also will not offer free swimming during the celebration this year because of increased attendance and safety considerations.

If weather forces a postponement, the rain date is June 30.

For more information, visit vestaviahills.org.