I Love America draws big crowd despite weather threat

Neal Embry A family enjoys I Love America Night at VHHS on June 27.
Neal Embry Volunteers greet visitors at I Love America night at VHHS on June 27.
Neal Embry A young girl prepares to break a board at I Love America night at VHHS on June 27.
Neal Embry A crowd moves around inside the old gymnasium at VHHS on June 27 during I Love America night.
Neal Embry Vounteers help children into a bounce house at I Love America night on June 27 at VHHS.

Despite the threat of rain, a large number of residents in the Vestavia Hills area made their way to Vestavia Hills High School to participate in I Love America Night, which was moved to the school because of ongoing construction at Wald Park.

The event brought together businesses and residents inside the old gymnasium, and also saw a concert and movie provided, as well as some play areas for children.

I Love America Night was celebrating its 38th anniversary this year.