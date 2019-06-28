I Love America draws big crowd despite weather threat

A family enjoys I Love America Night at VHHS on June 27.

Volunteers greet visitors at I Love America night at VHHS on June 27.

A young girl prepares to break a board at I Love America night at VHHS on June 27.

A crowd moves around inside the old gymnasium at VHHS on June 27 during I Love America night.

Vounteers help children into a bounce house at I Love America night on June 27 at VHHS.

Despite the threat of rain, a large number of residents in the Vestavia Hills area made their way to Vestavia Hills High School to participate in I Love America Night, which was moved to the school because of ongoing construction at Wald Park.

The event brought together businesses and residents inside the old gymnasium, and also saw a concert and movie provided, as well as some play areas for children.

I Love America Night was celebrating its 38th anniversary this year.

