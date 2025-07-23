How to vote in the Aug. 26 Vestavia Hills municipal election

Vestavia Hills voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 26, to elect a mayor and two City Council members for Places 2 and 3 on the council. Councilman Rusty Weaver was unopposed for Council Place 1, and Ali Pierce was unopposed for Council Place 4, and both already have been certified as council members for the next term, which begins Nov. 3.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know to register, vote absentee or cast your ballot in person.

Voter registration deadline

To vote in the municipal election, you must be registered by Monday, Aug. 11.

You can register or update your information online at alabamavotes.gov if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID. If not, you can complete a mail-in registration form or visit the Jefferson or Shelby County Board of Registrars.

You are not officially registered until your county Board of Registrars approves your application.

Absentee voting

If you’re unable to vote in person, you may vote absentee by mail or in person at Vestavia Hills City Hall (1032 Montgomery Highway), 2nd Floor, City Clerk’s Office.

Absentee ballot applications are available at City Hall or online at vhal.org. A valid photo ID must be submitted with your application.

Key absentee deadlines:

Absentee voting begins: June 29

Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail: Aug. 19

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee application: Aug. 21

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot: Aug. 25 (by close of business)

Last day for absentee ballots to be received by mail: Aug. 26 (by noon)

Emergency absentee ballots are available beginning Aug. 22 for voters with qualifying medical or work-related emergencies.

Polling locations

Vestavia Hills has six polling places for the municipal election. Voters can verify their polling place at alabamavotes.gov or by calling the Jefferson County Board of Registrars at 205-325-5550 or Shelby County Board of Registrars at 205-669-3913.

Polling locations include:

Shades Mountain Baptist Church, 2017 Columbiana Road

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave.

Mountaintop Church, 225 Centerview Drive

Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

Cahaba Heights Baptist Church, 3800 Crosshaven Drive

The Church at Liberty Park, 12001 Liberty Parkway

Absentee ballots may also be cast in person at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

Election Day

On Aug. 26, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must present a valid photo ID.

For more information, visit vhal.org/departments/city-clerk/municipal-elections or contact the city clerk’s office at 205-978-0131.