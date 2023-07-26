Homewood council leans toward switch to Vestavia Hills city manager model

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood Council President Alex Wyatt speaks during council committee meetings on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Homewood council members looking into a potential change in the city’s form of government this week suggested the best move would be to call for a referendum for residents to consider switching to a city manager model similar to that used by Vestavia Hills.

But no decision was made during council committee meetings Monday night.

Council subcommittees have assessed the government models used in Mountain Brook, Hoover and Vestavia Hills to determine what is best for Homewood, which currently has a mayor-council form of government, with the mayor separate from the 11-member City Council.

Council President Alex Wyatt and Councilman Carlos Aleman both said they lean toward the Vestavia Hills model, which includes a mayor who serves as president of the City Council and a full-time city manager who reports to the full council and not just the mayor.

Wyatt said a city manager would assure the city will operate seamlessly as there are changes in elected council members.

A change to a city manager government would require some kind of redistricting in Homewood, which currently has 11 council members, two in each of five wards and a council president elected at-large.

Wyatt suggested that the council informally decide in the next two to four weeks which model it wants to promote. A referendum could be held in the first quarter of 2024; if it passes, a search for a city manager would ensue.

The idea is that city manager could be in place before the next council election in November 2025.

Council committees on Monday night considered numerous other actions: