Home building expo showcases latest trends and local experts

The Home Building and Remodeling Expo will take place May 8-9 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway.

Hosted by the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders, the event will feature vendors involved in this year’s Parade of Homes, offering insight into the latest materials, products and design trends. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet builders, contractors and service providers, as well as ask questions about home construction and renovation projects.

Exhibitors will represent a wide range of services, including windows and doors, lighting, plumbing, organization, outdoor living and more.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 for a one-day pass or $7 for a weekend pass. For more information and registration, visit members.gbahb.com/ap/Events/Register/kgFzKDNFzCVC1.