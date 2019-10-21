Holiday markets make their way to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Timmy Collins. Shoppers are gearing up for the holiday season atVestavia Hills United Methodist Church during the2019 Magical Marketplace.

Several different holiday-themed marketplaces will make their way to the city of Vestavia Hills this winter, just in time for residents to enjoy some holiday shopping.

MISTLETOE MARKET AT THE LUTHERAN CHURCH OF VESTAVIA HILLS

► Where: Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills

► When: Nov. 1-2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

► Cost: Free

Mistletoe Market is a fundraising event for The Lutheran Church of Vestavia Hills Preschool and is a holiday pop-up shop featuring different local vendors. A large variety of vendors have registered and will be selling everything from children’s and adult clothing and gifts to jewelry, gourmet goodies, holiday decor and one-of-a-kind items from local artists.

The event is Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry is free, and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the church is offering photos with Santa.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page at Mistletoe Market Holiday Pop-Up Shop or on Instagram at @marketmistletoe.

MAGICAL MARKETPLACE

► Where: Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church – Tyson and Fellowship Halls

► When: Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

► Cost: Free

Magical Marketplace will once again take place at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Selections from more than 80 vendors, including some favorites from years past and several new vendors, will be available.

“This is a wonderful time to come shop for all of your Christmas gifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in both Tyson and Fellowship Halls,” the church said on its website.

The event, which has free entry, will also feature a bake sale.

For more information and updates, follow Magical Marketplace on Facebook.

SAINT MARK HOLIDAY MARKET

► Where: Saint Mark United Methodist Church

► When: Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

► Cost: Free

The Saint Mark United Methodist 11th annual Holiday Market will be Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market will feature creations, edible gifts, collectibles, attic treasures, Claire’s Coffee Shop and a Sweet Shoppe. The church accepts cash, checks, and credit cards, with all proceeds from sales going to missions. Admission is free.