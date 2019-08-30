Helping Hands in the Hills returns for fifth year

× Expand File Art. Vestavia’s third annual Helping Hands in the Hills gathered different groups at Wald park before beginning the morning of volunteering.

On Sept. 14, teams from across Vestavia Hills will help carry out service projects all across the city.

Projects like trimming shrubbery, raking leaves and others happen as part of “Helping Hands in the Hills,” which is in its fifth year. The work begins at 9 a.m.

Teams will be separated into groups of six to eight people and, historically, the service day sees about 300 volunteers, said Karen Odle, executive director of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, which oversees and plans the event.

Residents submit project requests, Odle said, and they’ll be taken if it’s something volunteers are capable and qualified to do.

In addition to the work across homes in the city, Odle said city leaders will provide services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at city hall. The services begin behind Red Lobster, where United Ability will provide shredding of confidential or unnecessary papers, with the route then continuing toward the rear of city hall, where there will be e-recycling available, Odle said.

Residents can also dispose of some hazardous waste before heading to the last stop, the police department, which will be doing a drug take-back program, allowing residents to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription drugs. No needles will be accepted, Odle said.

Odle said residents look forward to the event every year and are often lined up before services begin.