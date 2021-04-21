Heights Hangout set for Sunday

× Expand Emily Featherston

The third annual Heights Hangout, benefitting Cahaba Heights Beautification, will be held on Sunday, April 25 from 2 to 7 p.m. at The Heights Village.

The Heights Hangout, presented by Creative Dog Training, will feature food tents from area restaurants, music stage, pop up shops and a kid’s zone. Cahaba Heights welcomes Milo’s, Troup’s Pizza and The Smocking Bird, as they make their debut at the Heights Hangout as new businesses to Cahaba Heights. Other restaurants include Doodles, FoodBar, Mudtown, The Fig Tree, Satterfield’s and El ZunZun. A free kid’s zone, sponsored by ARC Realty, Chick-fil-A, Dog U, Champion Tree Service, Learning Express Toys, The Lili Pad/GiGi’s Tween and Little Soles.

The Heights Hangout will be filled with inflatables and kids’ activities. Salon Summit will be setting up a free kid’s hair station. Watch as Color of the Night and Hit Radio Live take the stage sponsored by BBVA, Cahaba Heights Zaxby’s, The Retreat Day Spa, The Heights Village and Leaf & Petal.

There will also be local vendors, non-profits and pop-up artists during the event. Cornhole BHAM is hosting a Cornhole Tournament at The Birmingham Fig Tree. Teams will receive free entry into Heights Hangout. The Cahaba Heights Merchants Association is committed to bringing family fun to Cahaba Heights all while supporting the beautification efforts of Cahaba Heights.

The Heights Hangout will cost $10 per person and children 12 and under are free. All proceeds will go towards the beautification of Cahaba Heights. The Heights Hangout has raised more than $16,000 for beautification.