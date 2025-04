× Expand Photo courtesy of Katherine McRee The Heights Hangout includes pop-up tents by vendors.

The Cahaba Heights Merchants Association this Sunday, April 27, is putting on its annual Heights Hangout event.

The event, scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m., will take place in The Heights Village shopping center and include live music, a kids zone, pop-up shops, sponsor booths and more.

Tickets are $10 at the gate, with the proceeds to be used for the ongoing beautification of Cahaba Heights.