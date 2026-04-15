Heights Hangout returns with live music, food and family fun

× Expand Submitted The Velcro Pygmies at Heights Hangout

Heights Hangout will take place Sunday, April 26, from 2-7 p.m. at The Heights Village.

The community event will include live music throughout the afternoon, with Mojo Roadkill performing from 2-4 p.m. and The Velcro Pygmies taking the stage from 5-7 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy a kids’ zone, pop-up shops and sponsor booths.

Food and beverages will be available from vendors including Troup’s Pizza, FoodBar and Astrid’s Tavern.

Proceeds from the event will benefit beautification projects in Cahaba Heights through the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association. Advance tickets are available online for $7.18 for children ages 4 and older and $12.51 for adults. Day-of admission tickets are also offered at the gate and are $5 cash for children ages 4 and older and $15 cash for adults.