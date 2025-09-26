Heater for Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex pool coming in spring

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park should have a pool heater installed by the spring swim season in late April or early May of next year, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

That’s according to a new schedule established by Doster Construction, which is managing numerous capital projects for the city, Downes said.

The pool heating devices have a long lead time for ordering, he said. The City Council budgeted $300,000 to purchase and install the pool heaters in fiscal 2026.

The Spire natural gas company has agreed to cover 100% of the cost for installation of the natural gas line from Waldridge Road down to the aquatic complex, Downes said. “They’ve been very good partners in this.”

Doster Construction also has scheduled completion of the fire station addition and renovation at Liberty Park for April 2027, Downes said. It’s a 12-month project, but the plan is to keep the fire station open and inhabitable during the construction process, he said.