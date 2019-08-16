Healing in the Heights: Bendy’s officially reopens

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Ben Treadwell, left, and his wife Wendy, release balloons as members of the Cahaba Heights and Vestavia Hills community gathered at Bendy’s Cookies and Ice Cream for a balloon release in support of the Treadwell’s reopening on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. The Treadwell’s reopened their store Friday after temporarily closing their doors following the death of their newborn, Owen, in July. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Handwritten messages of support and encouragement are taped to the storefront of Bendy’s Cookies and Ice Cream as owners, Ben and Wendy Treadwell, reopen at their location in Vestavia Hills, Ala. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. The Treadwell’s reopened their store Friday after temporarily closing their doors following the death of their newborn, Owen, in July. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Members of the Cahaba Heights and Vestavia Hills community gather at Bendy’s Cookies and Ice Cream as owners, Ben and Wendy Treadwell, reopen at their location in Vestavia Hills, Ala. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. The Treadwell’s reopened their store Friday after temporarily closing their doors following the death of their newborn, Owen, in July. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

On June 11, Bendy’s Cookies and Cream opened its doors for the first time.

A little more than a month later, their doors were closed. The owners, Ben and Wendy Treadwell, lost their infant son, Owen, on July 24, after he was born prematurely.

It was unclear if the business was ever going to open again.

Yet, in mid-August, Cahaba Heights residents began to hear that the store may reopen. A sign was posted on the front doors, and Bendy’s social media confirmed the store would indeed open today, Aug. 16.

But when the Treadwell’s went to open their doors to the public for the first time since Owen’s death, they found more than just their ice cream. Cards and notes filled the storefront’s windows. The owners admitted they hadn’t even had time to open all of them after discovering them on Aug. 15.

“It made me definitely feel very loved and supported, and I’m very thankful of all the people that are surrounding us,” Wendy Treadwell said.

Courtney Baugher, along with numerous residents in the area, worked to organize the drive to tape cards and notes on the doors, as well as organizing a Gofundme, which can be found here, which has raised more than $2,800 in two days as of Friday night.

“God … laid it on my heart,” Baugher said.

Baugher said she wanted the Treadwells, who she did not know prior to Friday, to know that even if they never opened again, they mattered.

“I didn’t want it to be like they never existed,” Baugher said.

After Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights let out their students for the day, many of them came by the store to show their support, enjoy some ice cream and release blue balloons in honor of Owen.

Wendy Treadwell said it’s been an emotional month, but she knew they had to reopen the store.

“It’s definitely been emotional ups and downs for sure, but we’re definitely blessed to have an amazing community around us,” Treadwell said. “... We probably couldn’t have gotten through it without them.”

Despite the tragic loss of their son, Treadwell said her and Ben have hope that they will see him again.

“We know that our baby is in heaven, just knowing that he is healed, he is whole, he is in heaven, and we’ll meet him again one day,” Treadwell said. “... Having hope in Jesus, that’s been the biggest thing. … He knows what we’ve gone through, and he has a plan and a purpose for us.”

Baugher said she just wanted God to be glorified by the community coming together, something they’ve done before. When a tornado tore through town on April 27, 2011, and when a Domino’s driver was murdered in 2014, the community rose up to meet the needs of their own, Baugher said.

This moment, Baugher said, was no different, and showed the heart of this city.

“Vestavia can be a really cool place to live,” Baugher said.

Editor's Note: Photo Editor Erin Nelson contributed interview notes and photos for this story.