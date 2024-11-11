HEAL United to host Gather & Give fundraiser at Vestavia Hills Civic Center

× Expand Image courtesy of HEAL United The Gather & Give fundraiser for HEAL United is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

HEAL United, a Vestavia-Hills-based nonprofit that seeks to improve children’s health through nutrition education and promotion of healthy lifestyle behaviors, is hosting a Gather & Give fundraiser at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The event, scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and hosted by Christy and Swaid Swaid, will feature a shopping experience with hundreds of items, including jewelry from Kendra Scott and art by Lindsey Porter.

Blues and soul singer Taylor Hicks is scheduled to perform, and state Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills, will be signing copies of his biography written by former state Rep. Steve Flowers.

Vestavia Hills High School students Nico Moreno and Andy Sheng will perform live music on the piano and saxophone, respectively, and Kathy G Catering is providing dinner. Free gift wrapping will be available for auction purchases.

Tickets cost $200 and can be purchased at healunited.org.