Head Over Teal 5K & 10K supports gynecologic cancer programs

× Expand Image courtesy of Laura Crandall Brown Foundation

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation will host its 17th annual Head Over Teal 5K & 10K on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon at The Preserve, 616 Preserve Parkway.

Held during GYN Cancer Awareness Month, the event supports the foundation's work in early detection research, awareness education and support services for gynecologic cancer patients and their families. Since its founding in 2009, the organization has awarded more than $800,000 for ovarian cancer early detection research while providing educational resources and assistance to patients and their loved ones.

Both the 5K and 10K begin at 8 a.m. Registration is $40 for either distance, with individual and team options available. Gynecologic cancer survivors can participate at no charge through the foundation's survivor registration option.

After the races, participants can stay for fall-themed family activities, food and beverages. Leashed pets and strollers are permitted, and the event will take place rain or shine.

The foundation will also create a 2026 Memorial Garden honoring loved ones affected by gynecologic cancer. Names and color photos for the garden can be submitted to igoddard@thinkoflaura.org.

Shuttle service from Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4600 Preserve Parkway, begins at 6:30 a.m. Packet pickup will be available at The Preserve from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 17, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 18 and beginning at 7 a.m. on race day.

For registration and more information, visit thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.