Haunt the Hills returns for annual community Halloween celebration

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. Katelyn Colvert of Sarver Streeter Orthodontics lets a child pick a toothbrush at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills.

Vestavia Hills families can kick off Halloween at the annual Haunt the Hills on Friday, Oct. 23 at Wald Park, with a free evening full of trick-or-treating, games, contests and a family-friendly movie under the stars.

Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. Thousands of people came out for the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event at Wald Park.

The community event, hosted by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, brings together local businesses, children and families for a night on the Grand Lawn.

From 4:30-6 p.m., children can trick-or-treat at tables set up by participating Chamber-member businesses, play games and enjoy inflatables and bounce houses.

“It’s a great way for the community to get into the spooky season,” said Katie Woodruff, communication manager with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. “Last year we had nearly 3,500 people attend. We’re looking forward to another fun event highlighting our member businesses and celebrating Halloween as a community.”

The evening also features two contests designed to get families involved and encourage them to show off their Halloween creativity.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best family-friendly costumes for the costume contest, scheduled for 6 p.m. While details are still being finalized, it will be held in person with a panel of judges, Woodruff said.

Families can bring a carved or decorated pumpkin to enter in the pumpkin contest, which has two categories: carved and decorated. Pumpkins will be displayed during the event so attendees can see the designs up close. Visitors can vote for their favorites through an online survey. Voting runs from 4:30-5:45 p.m., with winners announced at 6 p.m. when the costume contest begins.

Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. Hundreds of people stayed for the “Hotel Transylvania” movie at the 2025 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat event.

After trick-or-treating, games and contests, the evening will continue with a family-friendly Halloween movie beginning at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to watch the movie outdoors and settle in on the lawn for the rest of the night.

The only cost is purchasing food and drinks from food trucks parked in the Wald Park lots and nearby grassy areas.

Pets are welcome at the event. Parking will be available at Wald Park, as well as at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and the Vestavia Hills Board of Education.

The Chamber will post any changes or a rain date announcement on its website and social media.

Sponsors include Buffalo Rock; Pepsi; McDonald’s; Standard Heating, Cooling & Plumbing; Top Hat Chimney Sweeps; The Retreat Day Spa and state Rep. Mike Shaw.

Only Chamber sponsors will be allowed to hand out candy, promotional items or materials, and businesses must be active Chamber members to host a vendor booth.

“Buffalo Rock is proud to be part of Haunt the Hills,” said Kevin Nelson, regional business development coordinator at Buffalo Rock. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to engage with the community and share our products with the families who attend, while supporting a safe, fun event that brings Vestavia Hills together.”