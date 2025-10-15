2025 Haunt the Hills event is Friday, Nov. 17, at Wald Park

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Families dressed up for the 2024 Haunt the Hills trick-or-treating event at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills on Oct. 19, 2024.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting its fourth annual Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat night at Wald Park on Friday, Oct. 17.

Between 4:30 and 6 p.m., children are invited to trick-or-treat on the grand lawn at tables staffed by businesses. There also will be games and inflatables.

Then at 6:30 p.m., there will be a showing of the “Hotel Transylvania” movie on a big outdoor screen. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie. There will be food trucks and vendors there selling snacks and dinner.

The chamber also is hosting a costume contest in which people can submit photos of themselves in family-friendly costumes. The chamber will post the photos of participants on the chamber website and Facebook page and allow people to vote on the best costume. Participants in the costume contest must register by 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. Winners will be announced at 6:15 p.m. on Friday night. Register here for the costume contest.

There also will be a pumpkin decorating contest. Pumpkins decorated in advance can be brought to the Chamber of Commerce table, and people can vote on their favorite pumpkin online. Voting ends at 5:45 p.m. Friday, and the winners will be announced at 6:15 p.m. Pre-register for the pumpkin decorating contest here or register on site at the event.

See photos from the 2024 Haunt the Hills event here.