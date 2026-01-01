Happy New Year from the Vestavia Voice

× Expand Adobe stock image A festive 2026 new years eve celebration design featuring a golden clock and sparkling confetti, isolated on white background

It’s great to look back and reflect over the past year and review successes, accomplishments and opportunities for improvement.

But it’s also important to look forward and plan for the future. We here at the Vestavia Voice hope that your 2025 was productive and fruitful, but we also want to wish each of you a blessed 2026 as we all look for ways to make our community a better place to live, work, play and worship.

May 2026 be a great year for you all!