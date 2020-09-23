Halloween-themed events headline library happenings

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. In the Makerspace area, guests of all ages can enjoy Halloween-themed projects on Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. on YouTube in an event the library is calling, “Makerween.”

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest remains physically closed to the public at least through the end of October, but there are still online events and offerings for patrons of all ages. In October, those events center around Halloween.

TEEN

On Oct. 13, teenagers can join library staff on YouTube at 4 p.m. to play “Werewolf,” where they will try to discover who the werewolf is among them using good detective work and “incredibly false accusations.”

On Oct. 20, Derek Anderson will lead “Doodles with Derek: Doodleween,” where guests will learn how to make “spooky doodles.” The event begins on YouTube at 4 p.m.

The next day, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. on Zoom, library staff will lead a “virtual pumpkin painting.” Guests will pick up their pumpkin at the library but will join the Zoom call and paint at home with the teen librarians.

CHILDREN

In the children’s department, the online program “12 Below” will be held Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. on YouTube and will feature trivia, games, challenges and activities for school-aged children.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) learning will take place Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. on YouTube, where students will learn through STEAM-themed activities, most of which involve things students have at home.

ADULT

In the adult department, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry will discuss the growth, development, challenges and people of the city in an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute class on Oct. 22 at noon on Zoom. The event is free, but registration is required. Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.

ALL AGES

In the Makerspace area, guests of all ages can enjoy Halloween-themed projects on Oct.16 at 3:30 p.m. on YouTube in an event the library is calling, “Makerween.”

For a complete list of events, visit vestavialibrary.org.