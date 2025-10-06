Halloween in Vestavia Hills: How and where to find the best fall festivities this year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Heights Local. Above: The Cahaba Heights Witches Ride returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 25. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Attendees at the 2024 Haunt the Hills event put by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills in October 2024. Prev Next

As the leaves begin to turn shades of scarlet and orange, pumpkins come out, temperatures drop and Halloween looms just around the corner. Vestavia Hills is packed with great fall activities designed to bring families closer with hauntingly good times.

Whether it’s perusing boutiques looking for fall decor or searching the city for the best pumpkin patches, Vestavia Hills offers plenty of options.

SPOOKY FUN

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its fourth annual Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat night on Friday, Oct. 17, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Bring your best costume and enjoy trick-or-treating with local businesses. Don’t forget to bring lawn chairs and towels for a special screening of “Hotel Transylvania” showing at 6:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat with Cahaba Heights businesses will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Families are invited to stop by Heights Village, located at 3138 Heights Village in Cahaba Heights, to enjoy treats from local businesses all day. The Cahaba Heights Witches Ride also returns this year, followed by an after-party at Heights Village from 4 to 7 p.m. It features live music on the patio with local musician Harry Downes.

Trunk or Treat at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot, 2061 Kentucky Ave. Families can enjoy a safe, car-to-car trick-or-treating experience with decorated trunks, candy, spooky decorations and prizes.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will have a family night mini-indoor carnival on Oct. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. with hot dogs, carnival games and prizes. Teens can build a “haunted birdhouse” on Oct. 4, paint pumpkins on Oct. 21, watch a scary movie on Oct. 22 or play Halloween trivia on Oct. 28. Kids age 8 and older can make 3-D model jack-o-lanterns in the Makerspace on Oct. 9 and 13. Trick-or-treating for kids is on Oct. 31.

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Attendees at the 2024 Haunt the Hills event put by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills in October 2024.

LOCAL GOODIES

Rolls Bakery, located at 621 Montgomery Highway, is the perfect stop for a hot latte and some fresh cinnamon rolls. Enjoy a wide selection of muffins and cakes, as well as savory items such as pigs-in-a-blanket, sausage balls and more. Rolls Bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pop into Peterbrooke Chocolatier, located at 3112 Heights Village for a delectable chocolate selection. Choose from hand-dipped chocolate treats and delicious gelato. They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Darnell’s Fun Stuff has been a part of the Vestavia community for more than 30 years. This is a great spot to find fall foliage, decor and personalized gifts. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cala Coffee recently released their fall menu, and pumpkin spice fanatics, this one’s for you. The fall menu includes a s’mores latte, carrot cake chai, brown butter cappuccino, sweet potato cold brew and cereal milk matcha. Cala Coffee is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Minette Boutique just dropped its new fall clothing collection. Located at 3118 Bellwood Drive, Suite 120, this boutique specializes in women’s apparel. They also collaborate with other businesses and members of the community, such as Miss Alabama.

COSTUMES GALORE

Discover the best places to find — or create — the perfect Halloween costume.

Spirit Halloween is located just down the road in Hoover at 4351 Creekside Ave. in the Patton Creek Shopping Center. The annual pop-up shop has hundreds of costumes, from dead cheerleaders to favorite cartoon characters.

Looking for quirky additions to your costume? Check out Vapor Thrift Store, located at 1069 Montgomery Highway. Find purses, shoes, tops, jeans and Halloween decor.

Chain retailers such as Hobby Lobby, Target and Walmart also have costumes at reasonable prices.

TRICK OR TREAT HEADQUARTERS

Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills is known for putting on quite the fall show. Take the kids to see fun decorations and enjoy trick-or-treating.

Cahaba Heights is a picturesque neighborhood featuring plenty of local businesses and Halloween festivities.

BEYOND THE BLOCK

Head south into Pelham to experience the horrors of Warehouse 31 haunted house at 3150 Lee Street, from Sept. 26 to Nov. 1. Work your way through nearly 30,000 square feet of attractions, including Rigamortis, a long-closed butcher shop that left behind terrors, as well as the 3D Experience that includes 3D artwork and disorienting puzzles. There’s also an escape room.

Helena Hollow in Helena runs Oct. 3-31 and offers more than 25 farm activities along with six acres of pumpkin picking.

FUN FOR THE KIDDOS

Hoots and Hallows at the Birmingham Zoo is an annual celebration at the Birmingham Zoo, located in Homewood, on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This daytime event features candy and magical moments with the beloved wildlife at the zoo.

Moxi Childcare is hosting a Pumpkin Painting Day on Thursday, Oct. 4. Families can expect a fun-filled day of creativity and Halloween spirit. You can also create your own pumpkin masterpiece. The event will be held at 2805 Montessori Way in Homewood.

OTHER GEMS

City of Vestavia Hills 75th Anniversary Celebration: This community celebration will take place on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. and will feature live music, entertainment, free food, jump houses, face painting and more. Join Vestavia Hills as they commemorate 75 years of growth and progress within the city.

Step Up for Down Syndrome: October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Down Syndrome Alabama in Vestavia Hills is hosting a program for the Greater Birmingham area. It includes a month of fundraising, fun activities and celebrations for individuals living with Down syndrome. The Vestavia Hills walk event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 5, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.