Halloween in the Heights brings trick-or-treating, Witches Ride to Cahaba Heights

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

Halloween in the Heights will return Saturday, Oct. 24, with activities throughout Cahaba Heights from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Participating businesses will welcome families for trick-or-treating throughout the day before the fourth annual Cahaba Heights Witches Ride begins at 4 p.m. Riders will gather at the ball fields behind Cahaba Heights Elementary School before traveling through the community on bicycles and golf carts.

Witches Ride participants must be 18 or older, and each rider must register individually for $35. Proceeds from the ride will benefit Down Syndrome Alabama. Golf cart rentals are also available through the event registration process. Registration is available here.

Spectators can watch for candy along designated portions of Dolly Ridge Road near Meadowlawn Park and Autumn Lane. Organizers said candy will only be thrown in those designated areas.

The ride will end at Heights Village, where an afterparty will run from 4-7 p.m. with live music on the patio and additional Halloween festivities.

For more information about Halloween in the Heights, visit vestaviahills.org or call the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at 205-823-5011.