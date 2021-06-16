Greater Birmingham Baseball Association season ends

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Brian Demarco Members of the Vestavia Hills 8U baseball team.

The 2021 GBBA (Greater Birmingham Baseball Association) season recently ended.

GBBA is a collection of teams that plays after the rec season has ended, and is comprised of teams from Vestavia, Mountain Brook, Hoover, Spain Park, Trussville and Homewood.

The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, but this year Vestavia had over 80 kids just in the 8U bracket and sent eight teams to the 8U division. Several other age groups compete for the GBBA title as well.

For the 8U bracket the coaches from Vestavia were Brian Demarco (Vestavia white AA), Chris Morrow (Vestavia grey AA), P.J Holley (Vestavia Red AAA), Oliver Aaron (Vestavia Blue AAA), Rick Dykes (Vestavia blue A), Jeff Gentry (Vestavia Cobras A), Brandon Jones (Vestavia red A) and Butch Roebuck (Vestavia Green A).

Jeff Gentry’s Cobras won their division bringing the trophy home to Vestavia. Oliver Aaron’s team made it to the championship game and several other Vestavia teams made it to the semifinals.

“It was great to see so many kids out playing baseball and getting back to life as usual,” Demarco said.

