Grand Camp offers summer camp experience for grandparents and grandchildren

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is offering two Grand Camp sessions this summer at Camp McDowell in Nauvoo for grandparents and grandchildren ages 4-9.

The first session runs May 31 to June 2, beginning at 5 p.m. on May 31 and ending at 1 p.m. on June 2. The second session will take place June 3-5 with the same schedule. Organizers said the first session is sold out, but space remains available in the second camp.

The camps are designed to give grandparents and grandchildren an opportunity to experience summer camp together through activities, meals and fellowship in an outdoor setting.

The cost is $300 per room, with a maximum of four people per room, plus $90 per person for food.

For more information or registration details on the second camp, visit vhmc.tpsdb.com//OnlineReg/457.