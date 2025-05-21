Grace Klein Community golf tournament is Thursday, May 22

The Grace Klein Community, a nonprofit that distributes food and other necessities to people in need, is having its third annual Waverly Advisors Oliver Waltman Golf Invitational this Thursday, May 22.

The tournament will be at the Ballantrae Golf Club in Pelham. Registration and practice is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Instructions will be given out at 12:45 p.m., and there will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Appetizers and an awards ceremony will follow after the tournament at 5:30 p.m.

The price to play is $175 per golfer and Includes the green fee, cart, lunch, on-course refreshments, a swag bag, practice balls and door prize. Packages with two mulligans and one “power drive” are available for an additional $25. Mulligans may not be used on holes with prizes, par 3 holes or the longest drive hole.

For more information or to register, visit golf.gkcbham.org.