Glow Wild returns to Birmingham Zoo for 2024 holiday season

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo Glow Wild is an annual holiday tradition at the Birmingham Zoo. This year’s event kicked off on Nov. 22 and runs through Jan. 20, 2025.

The Birmingham Zoo's annual Glow Wild event kicked off this past Friday, Nov. 22, and is slated to continue on select nights until Jan. 20.

This year's show, sponsored by UAB Callahan Eye, will feature new and larger lanterns, new entertainment, adult hot chocolate and more.

Visitors can expect larger-than-life animal lanterns around the zoo, acrobatic shows nightly at 6 and 7:30 p.m., special guests and appearances throughout the season and new virtual reality movie experiences featuring a holiday movie.

The Red Diamond Express Trains will be decked out in lights, and there will be a wide selection of food and drink options, including a boozy hot chocolate.

Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event with nights being subject to cancellation. Also, since it is a night event, zoo animals will not be viewable during Glow Wild. Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $13.95 for children aged 2-9 when ordered online. Tickets at the gate cost $23.95 and $14.95.

Online ticket sales stop at 4 p.m. the day of the event, and on-site tickets stop at 8 p.m. Entry into the event stops at 8 p.m, and Glow Wild ends at 9 p.m. The zoo recommends people allow 90 minutes to fully experience Glow Wild and more time if riding the train.

To view the event schedule and purchase tickets, visit bhamzoo.ticketapp.org/portal/product/83.