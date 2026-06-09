Glitter-filled art camp comes to Vestavia Hills this summer

× Expand Image courtesy of Art Club

Children who love glitter, bright colors and hands-on creativity can take part in Glitter Art Club Summer 2026, a four-day art camp scheduled for June 22-25 at 3131 Bellwood Drive in Vestavia Hills.

Designed for ages 5-12, the camp will meet Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and is limited to 20 participants.

Campers will explore a variety of artistic techniques while creating projects that emphasize sparkle, texture and self-expression. Activities will include painting, mixed-media artwork and experiments with glitter, metallic materials and bold color palettes.

Organizers say the camp is geared toward children who enjoy getting creative, trying new materials and bringing imaginative ideas to life through art. Each participant will create multiple one-of-a-kind projects to take home at the end of the week.

Registration is $325 and is available at hisawyer.com/art-club-2/schedules/activity-set/1804010?source=camps.

Additional camp details will be emailed to registered families before the start of the program. Organizers note that camp fees are nonrefundable because of venue costs.