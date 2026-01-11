Glenwood Big Top fundraiser planned for Feb. 20 at The Fennec

× Expand Photo from Glenwood website Attendees at a previous Big Top Glenwood fundariser.

The junior board of Glenwood, a nonprofit that provides behavioral health care and educational services for people with autism spectrum disorder or behavioral health needs, is having a Big Top Glenwood fundraiser on Feb. 20.

The event is planned to happen from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at The Fennec event center in Birmingham. It will include circus-themed entertainment, live music, a silent disco, casino games, silent auction, food, beer, wine and more.

Tickets cost $100 and can be obtained here. Sponsorships ranging from $350 to $25,000 also are available.

Glenwood, which is based on a 363-acre campus off Sicard Hollow Road, touches the lives of 10,000 families each year with services that include diagnosis, full-time care, outpatient services, in-home services, educational services, training and more.

For more information about Glenwood, visit glenwood.org.