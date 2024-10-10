Girl Scouts host trunk-or-treat night in Vestavia

× Expand Staff photo

Vestavia-area families are invited to a free trunk-or-treat event hosted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama at the new Girl Scout DreamLab in the Vestavia City Center on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged, and Halloween activities are included on this Ghouls Night Out.

The Girl Scout DreamLab opened at 600 Montgomery Highway, Suite 208, in August and regularly hosts events for families. Visit the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama website at girlscoutsnca.org to learn more.